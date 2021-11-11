Man gets 20 years for murder of 2 East Texans

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bossier City man was given two 20-year sentences after pleading guilty to murder.

Marlon Kelly was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Shayla Carson and 21-year-old Dalton Berry of Waskom in 2017. He was given a 20-year sentence for each charge or murder and will serve both concurrently.

Kelly had three alleged accomplices for the murder. Catrell Williamson will stand trial on Monday. Mose Smith will stand trial on December 6. No trial date has been set for Cordarius Thompson.

