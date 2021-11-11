Huntington’s Ayden Colbert steps into the Red Zone Spotlight as Red Devils look for first ever playoff win

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington’s Ayden Colbert would probably fit your standard description of a gadget or Swiss army knife kind of player, but his journey to play four positions for the Huntington Red Devils is far from a cliché.

“I used to live in Japan, so I played flag football, and that’s when I started playing running back and safety,” Colbert said. “That was my first encounter with running back. I moved here, decided I wanted to play tackle football, and I watched videos, NFL, stuff like that and I was like, ‘I want to catch the ball, I want to go score a touchdown,’ so I wanted to be a wide receiver. So I told coach that I want to be a wide receiver and usually when you play wide receiver you’re a corner too, so that came along with it and I was perfectly fine with that. And then as time went on I’ve continued to tell coach put me in at running back, I used to play. I’m really good.”

Colbert was vital as a surprise running back against Westwood last week. Colbert finished with three touchdowns and Huntington won by the needed 12 point margin to have the tiebreaker for the final playoff spot.

“I’ve coached him since he was a freshman both in football and in track and I mean he is just a great kid,” head coach Joshua Colvert said. “He is a great kid to be around. If you have a son, Ayden Colbert is the kind of kid you would like to have as your own son”

Coach says Colbert is the hardest working player in the program, but for whatever position he is playing, it’s all about making dreams a reality.

“This is going to sound weird but I actually had a dream that I was playing running back and I had already scored two rushing touchdowns and so as I was getting the ball and running and scoring I was like holy cow.”

Huntington opens up the playoffs Thuirsday night in Lumberton against East Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.