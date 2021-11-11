East Texas Now Business Break
Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking for luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states.

In an amended lawsuit filed last month, workers claim they were exploited at temples in California, Illinois, Texas and Georgia.

In the initial lawsuit filed in New Jersey in May, the workers say they came from marginalized communities and were coerced into signing employment agreements.

The workers at the temples in the other states say they were paid well below minimum wage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

