Foster Middle School JROTC hands out box lunches to veterans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For the second year in a row, the Junior ROTC at Foster Middle School in Longview handed out box lunches to veterans in a drive thru line. This was their way of honoring veterans.

Flags from each branch of the military were displayed by the students to pay tribute to those who served and protected our country.

“Makes me feel good about myself and how I could serve for our country and represent our country as well,” said 8th grader Marialis Estrada.

“Really a honor to talk to them. Feels good because you get to talk to them and ask them question,” said 8th grader Chloe Varros.

Veterans also received hand written letters thanking them for their services. The students who we spoke to today plan on continuing in the ROTC program when they get to high school.

