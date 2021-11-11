East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Foster Middle School JROTC hands out box lunches to veterans

Foster Middle School JROTC
Foster Middle School JROTC((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For the second year in a row, the Junior ROTC at Foster Middle School in Longview handed out box lunches to veterans in a drive thru line. This was their way of honoring veterans.

Flags from each branch of the military were displayed by the students to pay tribute to those who served and protected our country.

“Makes me feel good about myself and how I could serve for our country and represent our country as well,” said 8th grader Marialis Estrada.

“Really a honor to talk to them. Feels good because you get to talk to them and ask them question,” said 8th grader Chloe Varros.

Veterans also received hand written letters thanking them for their services. The students who we spoke to today plan on continuing in the ROTC program when they get to high school.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Defense attorney for former Tyler nurse who killed 4 patients arrested week of trial
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Wreck at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler cleared, traffic flow restored

Latest News

The Piper training planes have special "FJ" letters on the tail which stand for "Flying Jacks"
SFA Aviation Program expects higher student enrollment for Fall
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,403 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F