Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear skies for the remainder of the daylight hours, then clear and chilly overnight tonight. Another cold front moves through on Friday. No precipitation with this system, but temperatures are expected to fall quickly behind it...so we get into the lower 70s tomorrow, then fall quickly into the lower 60s before sunset. A chilly start to our Saturday with lows in the upper 30s, then we warm up a bit more on Sunday. Another cold front on Sunday with no precipitation sill shift winds back out of the north for a short time, then a warm front follows on Monday. Warming up quite a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday before ANTOHER cold front moves in very early on Thursday. Some showers are possible late on Wednesday and showers are possible again on Thursday as the front moves in. Winds will pick up out of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday at least at 12-20 mph with higher gusts on Wednesday...just ahead of the front. Have a great rest of your Veterans Day.

Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today