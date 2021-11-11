East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

ETSO to feature music of Beethoven, Mozart in first concert in first concert since 2019

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Symphony Orchestra is tuning their instruments to get ready for the organization’s first indoor concert in two years this weekend.

The 7:30 p.m. concert on Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center will feature selections by Mozart and Beethoveen, as well as a special guest performance by Tyler native and soprano Syliva D’Eramo. For information about the performance, including ticketing visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Defense attorney for former Tyler nurse who killed 4 patients arrested week of trial
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Wreck at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler cleared, traffic flow restored

Latest News

Foster Middle School JROTC
Foster Middle School JROTC hands out box lunches to veterans
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Suicide prevention group supports East Texas veterans and families
Suicide prevention group supports East Texas veterans and families