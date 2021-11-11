ETSO to feature music of Beethoven, Mozart in first concert in first concert since 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Symphony Orchestra is tuning their instruments to get ready for the organization’s first indoor concert in two years this weekend.

The 7:30 p.m. concert on Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center will feature selections by Mozart and Beethoveen, as well as a special guest performance by Tyler native and soprano Syliva D’Eramo. For information about the performance, including ticketing visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.