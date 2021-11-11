East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Crisis Center raffling off 1967 Mustang to support survivors of domestic violence

By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A viper red 1967 Mustang could be yours. The East Texas Crisis Center unveiled the car in mid-September ahead of the 32nd annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show.

The raffle is now open and this is the ETCC’s largest public fundraising event for survivors of domestic abuse.

For $10 a ticket you will have a shot at winning the car. It’s a one-owner Mustang that has been in Tyler its entire life. The restoration team disassembled the car, made some repairs and painted it viper red. The car was then reassembled with over $5,000 in parts.

“Support our counseling services, our shelter, our emergency shelter. We provide food, counseling, child care, support groups,” said Jeremy Flowers, special event coordinator with ETCC. “We do hospital advocacy, all of the services that are provided to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault this car raffle helps support. So your $10 donation goes directly to support the survivors.”

The car will be given away Saturday March 19 at the show in the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot. You do not have to be present to win.

“Whether it’s domestic violence, sexual assault, there’s a lot of isolation, loneliness, it can be scary and often times it’s very chaotic. So what we do is seek to minimize the suffering of our clients and our guests, and your donation can help us do that,” Flowers said.

CLICK HERE to find out how to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

