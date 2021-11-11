Crews on scene of structure fire in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM posted on their Facebook page Thursday morning that they are on the scene of structure fire in Rusk County just south of FM 850.

According to the post, the units are battling the fire at the 8400 block of US 259 just south of FM 850.

Rusk County OEM is asking that the public please be very cautious of emergency vehicles in the area.

