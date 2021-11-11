East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 vaccine turnout steady for East Texas 5- to 11-year-olds

One week check-in since Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine emergency use authorization
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Northeast Texas Public Heath District has vaccinated about 20 children per day within the week of eligibility for kids 5 to 11 years old.

The White House is estimating about 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the vaccine in their first week of eligibility today.

“There’s some people who are very enthused about it and others who are not. And that applied to our adult vaccines, so it’s really just a mirror of what their parents believe in,” NET Health’s director of public health emergency preparedness Russell Hopkins said. “We still hoped for more, but the thing is, it’s been steady.”

Hopkins said it is important to reach this age group because of the last surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The age difference was much lower. Hospitalizations, case counts, all of those saw a younger demographic. So, we’re thinking more 5 to 11′s, or even 5 to 21′s, and we’ll see those case counts go down even further.”

“If you start the two dose series now, you would get it done just before Christmas season sets in, so there’s a bit of urgency, but we will also be open though the Christmas holidays,” Hopkins said.

NET Health is distributing COVID-19 vaccinations at the Majesty Event Center located at 900 West Bow Street in Tyler Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

