East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Christus Trinity Mother Frances honors veterans with ceremony

Jason Proctor with CHRISTUS Mother Frances addressed the crowd at Thursday's ceremony for...
Jason Proctor with CHRISTUS Mother Frances addressed the crowd at Thursday's ceremony for veterans.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital paid tribute to East Texas’ military veterans this afternoon.

During the ceremony healthcare leaders spoke along with special guest Major General John Closner, and State Representative Matt Schaefer.

There was time for prayer, recognition, and music. At the end of the ceremony they unveiled a new veterans wall inside the Tyler hospital.

“It’s a wall that honors all branches of our military service and our first responders. Police, fire men, EMS, and this has been in the making because we wanted to serve and show that heroes wear all kinds of uniforms,” said Scott Smith MD, Senior Vice President Christus Trinity Clinic. “We’re grateful to be able to honor our veterans and not to forget. We don’t want to be an organization that forgets the service of those who have given their life and given so much of our lives for our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Defense attorney for former Tyler nurse who killed 4 patients arrested week of trial
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Wreck at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler cleared, traffic flow restored

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
WEBXTRA: Fire marshal discusses permitting needed for commercial venues
After shooting in Marshall Saturday; fire marshal’s office is investigating safety, permits
Huntington ISD invited East Texas veterans to the high school campus to celebrate Veterans Day
Huntington ISD commemorates Veterans Day