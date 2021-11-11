Christus Trinity Mother Frances honors veterans with ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital paid tribute to East Texas’ military veterans this afternoon.

During the ceremony healthcare leaders spoke along with special guest Major General John Closner, and State Representative Matt Schaefer.

There was time for prayer, recognition, and music. At the end of the ceremony they unveiled a new veterans wall inside the Tyler hospital.

“It’s a wall that honors all branches of our military service and our first responders. Police, fire men, EMS, and this has been in the making because we wanted to serve and show that heroes wear all kinds of uniforms,” said Scott Smith MD, Senior Vice President Christus Trinity Clinic. “We’re grateful to be able to honor our veterans and not to forget. We don’t want to be an organization that forgets the service of those who have given their life and given so much of our lives for our freedoms.”

