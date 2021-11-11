Ammunition scarce as deer hunting season begins in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national ammunition shortage fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult for hunters to enjoy the deer rifle hunting season that opened November 6.

Hunter Connor Rossow on Thursday was on the hunt for ammunition at the Heart of Texas Shooting Center in Robinson as he prepares for hunting season.

“It’s been a wild ride trying to find the right ammo,” Rossow said. “Driving down to Temple after I get off work or driving up here trying to find different stores. Asking buddies if they found ammo at one store or them asking me.”

The clerk at Heart of Texas Shooting Center sold the last two boxes of the 243 ammunition on Thursday.

Owner Eric Nutt said he and other gun shops have been experiencing the shortage since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Pretty much as soon as we ran out of toilet paper, we started running out of ammunition. I don’t know if the two had anything to do with each other,” Nutt said.

“But last year was the perfect storm between the pandemic, the social unrest and the new administration that was anticipated to be hostile toward the 2nd amendment,” he said.

Nutt said the supply of other type of ammunition has improved but hunting ammunition continues to be scarce.

“It’s not predictable, from week-to-week, what calibers are available. We are not getting it by the case, we are getting it by the box, which is very unusual,” Nutt said.

With low supply and high demand comes high prices. Nutt said hunting rounds are now priced at more than $2 a round.

Texas Game Wardens told News 10 that despite the shortage, they have not seen a decrease in applications for hunting licenses.

They say those who love the sport are finding a way around the shortage, some even reloading their own ammunition and sometimes using spent cartridges.

