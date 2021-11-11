East Texas Now Business Break
After shooting in Marshall Saturday; fire marshal’s office is investigating safety, permits

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police Department confirmed a shooting early last Saturday morning in the city that left six people injured. It happened in and around a building in the 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Marshall Fire Marshal Scott Barmore about what is required for a venue to safely be held in a building, and what permits are needed. Barmore says permitting in that particular building is under investigation by his office.

