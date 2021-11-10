East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman charged with posing as FedEx worker to steal packages

By WPXI Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - Police are charging a Pittsburgh woman after she allegedly posed as a FedEx worker, complete with uniform, to steal hundreds of dollars’ worth of packages.

Laura Woester is facing a misdemeanor theft charge after police say she stole several packages Nov. 4 from Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Neighbors caught the thefts on surveillance video in which the suspect can be seen sporting a face mask and black and purple FedEx uniform.

Neighbors say Woester seemingly looked the part of a delivery driver, but clearly, something was off. They spotted her scoping out homes with a black Kia SUV trailing behind her. She would then reportedly run up, grab the packages and run back to the waiting car.

“They think it’s easy money. How do they know what’s in that package? It could be somebody’s heart medicine or something,” resident Keith Bates said. “It’s a bad thing to do… She must not have no heart or soul.”

In one particular incident, neighbors say Woester knew she was caught on camera, so she went back to her car, put on a camo jacket and a different colored mask, then returned to steal more packages shortly thereafter.

“Yeah, maybe you should get a job. That’s my message to her,” resident Hector Marte said.

Neighbors hope, by sharing the story and footage, to prevent others from falling victim to a porch pirate.

Police say they are familiar with Woester from past run-ins. Her court date has not yet been set.

FedEx says it has no record of Woester ever working for the company. It is unclear where she got the uniform. The company adds that their drivers “wear company-issued photo ID badges at all times and only pick up shipments upon request by the customer.”

FedEx encourages anyone who suspects “fraudulent activity” to contact police.

Copyright 2021 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Camp County Sheriff's Office
Camp County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of woman
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash

Latest News

As the economy rebounds, the price of gas has skyrocketed. The national average for a gallon is...
High gas prices ahead of busy travel season
Police say they are familiar with the suspect from past run-ins. She is charged with...
Porch pirate accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in packages in Pittsburgh
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
A 13-year-old suspect, who was shot in the leg, is now in juvenile custody. Police are...
Armed woman thwarts teens' attempt to carjack her at gunpoint