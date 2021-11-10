Will Furniss carrying family baseball legacy to Ole Miss

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Nacogdoches first baseman Will Furniss was raised around baseball but it was never the endgame.

He grew up the son of college baseball Hall of Famer Eddy Furniss, who is considered one of the greatest to ever play college baseball.

“I determined to make sure baseball was something that brought us together as a family and would not push us apart,” Eddy said. “I tried to make baseball fun for him and all the kids I ever coached.”

Without any pressure, Will fell in love with the game and wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps at a young age. While playing select ball, he started to get noticed.

“I got my first offer going into my sophomore year and got really excited then committed and then had to wait for two more years and then sign,” Will said.

You would think with the legacy his father left at Louisiana State University, Will would want to wear the gold and purple but his eyes were set on another SEC school, Ole Miss. SO for signing day and the foreseeable future, Eddy will be hanging up his LSU polos in the back of his closet and wearing blue and red. He has no problems doing that knowing his son is choosing his own path.

“I’m a Tiger,” Eddy said. “I will always be a Tiger. Nothing is going to change that at all, but I am really happy when kids, not just my kid but any kid, determine their own destiny and go make their own name.”

Will will be joining an Ole Miss squad that went 45-22, finished their season in the NCAA Super Regional to Arizona.

“It doesn’t make me nervous,” Will said. “It makes me excited that I will get to compete with some of the best people in the country. It will make me better and I will try to make them better.”

Eddy will enjoy the final year of high school baseball for Will as a parent and fan before doing the same when he is in the SEC. He will be ready to cheer and ready to offer advice when needed.

“I know the speech he is going to get the first day he walks on campus,” Eddy said. “I know the programs. I know the systems. He is going to get the same kind of experience that I got. He is ready for that. I have told him all about it and it will be an advantage at the beginning but then in front of 5,000 people with a 95 mph turbo sinker coming at you, things change real quick.”

