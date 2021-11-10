East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day today as a south wind firmly blows at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will trend slightly above average today with most of the area topping off in the middle 70s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry at first, then a line of strong to potentially severe storms will begin to roll into East Texas later tonight. Our next cold front is set to bring a round of showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to East Texas late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The line of storms should develop to the northwest of the DFW Metroplex before arriving in our northwestern counties by around 9PM-10PM tonight. These storms should be at their strongest while in these counties (counties in the yellow/SLIGHT category)and will have the greatest chance of seeing a few damaging wind gusts and some pocket change hail as well as some very heavy rainfall. By midnight the showers and storms should begin pushing south of I-20 and the overall severe threat begins to drop down. Isolated strong-damaging wind gusts will still be possible from around 12AM to 4AM but will be less common. Pockets of small hail and heavy rainfall will be possible along the front as it pushes through East Texas, with the last of the rain moving out of East Texas just after sunrise tomorrow. Northerly winds will stay breezy at 10-15 mph as temperatures will do their best to warm to near 70 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. A second front moves through East Texas on Friday. No rain expected with this front but it will help keep our highs below average in the 60s Friday through Sunday. Southerly winds return by Sunday afternoon as skies remain sunny and temperatures begin another slow warming trend by the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-10-21