Tyler 100 year old celebrated for her artistry, benevolence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Dorothy Tippet celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at Atria Copeland. During the party, a special tribute was given to a widow of a fallen police officer, a cause that Tippet had devoted decades to.

Tippet started creating stained glass badges for police officers when she was 60 years old. She did it to raise money for the memorial for the Dallas Police officers who died in the line of duty. For about 30 years, she crafted these badges and sold them to active and retired police officers.

Students at All Saints Episcopal made a similar art piece to donate to a Texas widow during Dorothy’s birthday party. They did it to honor her hobby-turned-business and her donations to the memorial.

In addition to her artistic and charity work, she enjoyed other things that she advised we all do.

“Do what you can, enjoy life,” Tippet said.

When a family member mentioned her love for peanut butter she said, “And eat peanut butter! That’s very important, is my peanut butter!”

