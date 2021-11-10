East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler 100 year old celebrated for her artistry, benevolence

By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Dorothy Tippet celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at Atria Copeland. During the party, a special tribute was given to a widow of a fallen police officer, a cause that Tippet had devoted decades to.

Tippet started creating stained glass badges for police officers when she was 60 years old. She did it to raise money for the memorial for the Dallas Police officers who died in the line of duty. For about 30 years, she crafted these badges and sold them to active and retired police officers.

Students at All Saints Episcopal made a similar art piece to donate to a Texas widow during Dorothy’s birthday party. They did it to honor her hobby-turned-business and her donations to the memorial.

In addition to her artistic and charity work, she enjoyed other things that she advised we all do.

“Do what you can, enjoy life,” Tippet said.

When a family member mentioned her love for peanut butter she said, “And eat peanut butter! That’s very important, is my peanut butter!”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
Camp County Sheriff's Office
Camp County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of woman

Latest News

Thanksgiving Supply Chain
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains
Tyler 100 year old celebrated for her artistry, benevolence
100 year old celebrated for stained glass artistry
Turkey sales 2021
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit