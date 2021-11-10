East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging the public to be conscious of fire safety, particularly among hunters, during fall and winter hunting seasons.

Nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are caused by humans, TFS says. They say care should be taken to avoid any catalyst that could cause a woodlands fire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder

Latest News

Wellness Pointe
Longview United Way, Wellness Pointe partner to offer those getting COVID-19 vaccine gift cards
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging hunting season fire safety
Longview Fire Department station 1 awarded
Longview Fire Department station 1, CHRISTUS Flight for Life, receive lifesaving award
Political analyst Greta Van Susteren speaks with East Texas Now.
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren talks about passage of infrastructure bill, upcoming spending bill