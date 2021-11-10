Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging the public to be conscious of fire safety, particularly among hunters, during fall and winter hunting seasons.
Nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are caused by humans, TFS says. They say care should be taken to avoid any catalyst that could cause a woodlands fire.
