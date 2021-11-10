Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, mild, and humid for the next few hours, then mostly cloudy skies into Wednesday. Rain chances on Wednesday afternoon increase to 20%, maybe 30%, then increase during the late evening and overnight hours to 60-70% as a cold front approaches moves through East Texas just a bit earlier than anticipated earlier today. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected, but not much in the way of severe weather is likely. Yes, lightning/thunder and some gusty winds, but not expecting many severe storms. The precipitation is expected to be through all of ETX by dawn on Thursday (Veterans Day). Rainfall totals for Wednesday, through early Thursday morning, is expected to be from .25″ to nearly .75″ or more in a few locations. Much less over the NE sections of East Texas. We all should see some rain with this frontal system. Decreasing Clouds expected on Thursday with some gusty NW winds...but not too gusty. Lots of sunshine along with cool mornings and mild afternoons are expected through early next week. Another cold front late on Sunday will move through quietly, just reinforcing the cool air already in our area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.