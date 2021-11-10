East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Etoile on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Etoile on Sunday.

According to a press release, NCSO deputies are looking for Jennifer Reppond, who had been living in Etoile before her disappearance. She was last seen on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s home.

Reppond left driving her white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate number HZY-4077. This was the last time Reppond was seen by any immediate family members or friends.

“A phone message was received by a friend of Jennifer’s early morning 11-08-21,” the press release stated. “There has been no communication with her since that time.”

Anyone with any information on Reppond’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794.

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder

Latest News

Wellness Pointe
Longview United Way, Wellness Pointe partner to offer those getting COVID-19 vaccine gift cards
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging hunting season fire safety
Longview Fire Department station 1 awarded
Longview Fire Department station 1, CHRISTUS Flight for Life, receive lifesaving award
Political analyst Greta Van Susteren speaks with East Texas Now.
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren talks about passage of infrastructure bill, upcoming spending bill