Marshall city manager announces he’s retiring

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall City Manager R. Mark Rohr has announced his retirement effective Jan. 14, according to a post on the Texas city’s Facebook page.

The missive posted at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 goes on to detail 13 accomplishments over the past three years “with the assistance of the Mobilize Marshall Plan.”

Rohr’s notice concludes that Marshall truly has been mobilized.

And it’s all been accomplished amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and during the rigors of back-to-back blizzards in February 2021.

“It is my fervent hope that Marshall retains the proactive mind-set and brings in the leadership necessary to continue to build on the significant accomplishments,” Rohr’s notice concludes. “Your continued prosperity and those of successive generations depends on doing just that.”

Below is his notice of retirement:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.