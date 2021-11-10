Luminant Mining Company to lay off 160 Tatum facility employees

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Luminant Mining Company has notified the Texas Workforce Commission that the firm will be laying off 160 employees on Dec. 26.

The WARN notice is for the Martin Lake Liberty Mine in Tatum, which is in Rusk County. The TWC received the information about the pending layoff on Monday.

Companies are required by state law to file WARN notices with the TWC to announce pending layoffs or workforce adjustments. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

Under certain circumstances, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires you to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.

