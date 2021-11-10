Longview Fire Department station 1, CHRISTUS Flight for Life, receive lifesaving award

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Longview first responders were recognized for their work in a life changing situation that was able to help save a patient’s life.

“These are one of these calls where it’s not just your average call of savings someone’s life and getting them to the hospital on time, It is actually a life changing moment and that is when these awards come out. When we see a life changing moment and a great outcome for the patient,” said Trauma EMS Liaison with Parkland Memorial Hospital Dudley Wilcoxson.

The Parkland Lifesaver Recognition award was presented to Longview Fire Department Station 1 A-Shift. Also receiving the award was CHRISTUS Flight for Life. Back in September, a patient received a electric shock.. The Longview Fire Department was able to revive them and get them to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. They were then flight lifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas to be treated for burn injuries. Both the fire department and flight for life were honored to get the award and humbled at the same time. As public servants they said they were just doing their job that is expected of them.

“We are all paramedics in Longview and everybody has a role to play on a critical like this. There’s a lot of deligation that goes into this. I have a great crew that works with me. Everybody knew their job. They performed their job effectively and we had a good outcome,” said Station 1 A-shift driver Trent Montgomery.

“When Parkland called and presented us this award, my immediate this is Longview fire, this is Good Shepherd’s award. This is what we do. We’re not here for the glory of it. We are just here to take care of the patients. We are honored to be a part of this. Honored to have the recognition but it’s not what we are in it for,” said flight nurse with Flight for Life Chad Solomon.

The award which was created a year ago has already been handed out nine times to different EMS and firefighting departments who have had a major outcome on a patients life.

