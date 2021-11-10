‘Jacks, Ladyjacks open seasons with Tuesday night wins

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Both the SFA men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up Tuesday night wins to open their season.

SFA 82, LSU-Alexandria 73

The SFA men’s basketball team opened the season with an 82-73 win over LSU-Alexandria behind a game-high 24 points for Gavin Kensmil Tuesday night in the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SFA jumped out an 11-5 lead at the 12:30 mark in the first half on a Sadairene Hall offensive rebound and putback. Three minutes later, a Kensmil layup gave the ‘Jacks an eight-point lead, 18-10.

SFA extended the lead out to double digits when Roti Ware nailed a triple with 6:14 left before the break and saw the hit 11 points, 28-17, a minute later when Nana Antwi-Boasiako hit a three. LSUA closed the half 17-10 run to cut the ‘Jacks margin down to 38-34 at the break.Coming out of the half, SFA immediately regained control with a 12-point advantage, 48-36, following a Kensmil post move and bucket. SFA kept LSUA at bay over the remainder of the half leading by as many as 12 points, 52-40, before securing the 82-73 win.

NOTABLE STATS

Kensmil led all scorings with his 24 points after going 9-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. The senior big also recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.

Ware added 18 points and four assists, while Calvin Solomon chipped in 12 points and eight broads. Solomon was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor.

SFA outshot LSUA 51 percent to 45 percent from the floor and held a +11 rebounding advantage, 41-30.

UP NEXT

The ‘Jacks stay at home with Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. before hosting South Dakota State as part of a three-game opening week home stand.

SFA Ladyjacks 77, UTSA 50

The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks kicked off the 2021-2022 campaign with an impressive 77-50 victory over the UTSA Road Runners on the road Tuesday night.

How it happened

The Ladyjacks jumped out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back, shooting 47% in the first frame. The ‘Jacks held the Road Runners to just two made field goals in the second quarter as they extended the lead to 16 heading into the half.

Stephanie Visscher picked up where she left off last season, leading the ‘Jacks in scoring with 15 while shooting 7-12 from the field. Visscher also collected 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Tasharian Robinson knocked down 3 three-pointers on her way to 11 total points.

Two of the biggest factors in the Ladyjacks win include depth and turnovers. The ‘Jacks bench provided 33 points to UTSA’s 17. The high-intensity play also resulted in 31 points off 34 turnovers for the visitors.

Up Next

The home opener for the ‘Jacks will be Friday, November 12th, at 6:30 at William R. Johnson Coliseum against the University of Houston.

