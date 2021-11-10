East Texas Now Business Break
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story contains content that some may find disturbing.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told police they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot.

Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made the statement a few hours after the February 2020 slaying.

Greg Michael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, are standing trial on murder charges along with a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

Greg McMichael says he and his son suspected Arbery was a burglar when they saw him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

They armed themselves with guns and chased him in a pickup truck.

Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

