Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Late this evening, we are looking for showers/thundershowers and a few isolated thunderstorms to move through East Texas from NW to SE just out ahead of a cold front. The system should move into the NW counties around 9 PM, move Southeastward entering the Tyler/Longview area by Midnight...Lufkin/Nacogdoches areas by 3 AM and finally over the southernmost sections of East Texas by 5 AM. The greatest threat from these isolated thunderstorms is expected to be gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. As this line moves through, rainfall totals of .50″-.75″ is expected with some getting more in the heavier storms...and some getting less, generally over the NE sections of East Texas. The NW sections of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK of significant severe weather, or a 15% chance for this to occur and the Central and Northeastern sections of East Texas is under a MARGINAL RISK for significant severe weather, or a 5% chance. Over NW sections, some pockets of large hail are possible as the storms move through as well. Again, gusty thunderstorm winds of 50-70 mph are possible in the strongest storms. Once we hit dawn on Thursday, the rain will be over, and the skies will clear. Another weak cold front moves through on Friday and another on Sunday. The Friday and Sunday fronts move through quietly. Very Pleasant Fall Weather is expected for much of the next 7 days. Enjoy. Please stay Weather Alert this evening and overnight tonight.

