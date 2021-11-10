East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren talks about passage of infrastructure bill, upcoming spending bill

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greta Van Susteren, Gray TV’s chief national political analyst, joined East Texas Now to discuss the recent passage of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, as well as the possible fate of Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan.

“Some of the moderate Democrats in the House think (Build Back Better) might be too expensive and they want to know how much it’s going to cost, so they’re waiting on a report from the Congressional Budget Office,” Susteren said.

