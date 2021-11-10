Driver escapes injury in wreck between train, pickup in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup was struck by a train in Longview on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on a private road on Hwy 31 North, just south of Bobo Lumber. DPS troopers and Gregg County deputies responded to the scene.

Lt. Josh Tubb with Longview Police Department said that no one was injured in the collision. The man was already out of the truck when law enforcement arrived.

