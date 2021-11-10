East Texas Now Business Break
Defense attorney for former Tyler nurse who killed 4 patients arrested week of trial

Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith County. Hayes served as defense counsel for William Davis, a former Tyler nurse who was convicted of murder.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the attorneys hired to defend William Davis during his murder trial in October was arrested after he allegedly solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer.

According to the affidavit, Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48, of Dallas, allegedly responded to a posting on a website “commonly used for human trafficking and prostitution.” The affidavit states that Hayes and an undercover officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety exchanged text messages on October 5 and that Hayes’ phone number was traced via open source and law enforcement databases. During the text message exchanges, the affidavit states that Hayes requested one hour of incall (a term used to denote that the client will go to the location of the provider for service) to engage in sexual contact for $110.

Upon Hayes’ arrival at the location, Hayes was taken into custody and interviewed. However, due to his involvement with the in-progress murder trial, law enforcement decided to obtain a warrant at a later date following the conclusion of the trial. Hayes was then formally charged on Friday, Nov. 6 with solicitation of prostitution.

