East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
Jose Manuel Esparza, 23
Affidavit: Man driving over 100 mph in Tyler caused fatal crash
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder

Latest News

More than 22 million infants around the world missed their first dose of the measles vaccine...
CDC warns measles are a ‘renewed threat’ as 22 million babies miss vaccine
Source: Gray News Media
2 people die in 5-vehicle wreck on SH 31 east of Tyler
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
Dejoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays.
DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks