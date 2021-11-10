Bowie County inmate escapes from jail on foot; search underway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Kylon Clark? Authorities are searching for him after he successfully fled on foot from law enforcement.

It took place around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Bowie County Jail staff were transferring inmates from Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail. While loading inmates into a van, Clark took off running, according to a news release from Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

A sergeant chased Clark but eventually lost sight of him around 4th and Main Streets.

Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail clothing and handcuffs. He was being held on a charge of indecency with a child.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area where he was last seen without success. Investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called in to start following up on additional leads.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.

