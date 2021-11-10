East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bowie County inmate escapes from jail on foot; search underway

Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail...
Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail clothing and handcuffs. He was being held on a charge of indecency with a child.(BCSO | Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Kylon Clark? Authorities are searching for him after he successfully fled on foot from law enforcement.

It took place around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Bowie County Jail staff were transferring inmates from Bi-State Jail to the Annex Jail. While loading inmates into a van, Clark took off running, according to a news release from Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

A sergeant chased Clark but eventually lost sight of him around 4th and Main Streets.

Clark, 20, is 5′8″, 150 pounds, and is from Hooks, Texas. He was last seen wearing blue jail clothing and handcuffs. He was being held on a charge of indecency with a child.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area where he was last seen without success. Investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called in to start following up on additional leads.

Sheriff Jeff Neal | Bowie County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
Camp County Sheriff's Office
Camp County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of woman
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Thanksgiving Supply Chain
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains