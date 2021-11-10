5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors

East Texas Now Business Break
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five women were arrested on Wednesday, charged in a prostitution sting operation conducted at six Lubbock massage parlors.

Police say the operation, conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, took place Nov. 4 through 6.

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution, including employees and owners:

• Yufen, Jin, 44 years old – A&B Massage 7302 82nd

• Xiang,Yi Jun, 54 years old – J massage 5903 82nd

• Meifang, Hong 58 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q

• Hao, Xiaohong, 57 years old – New Massage 2229 34th St

• Meihua, Tu, 65 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q

These arrests come on the heels of the new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.

