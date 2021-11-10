2 people die in 5-vehicle wreck on SH 31 east of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a five-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 31 east of Tyler Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a five-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. The wreck occurred about four miles east of Tyler.

The preliminary crash report shows that Julia R. Martinez, 33, of Tyler, was traveling east on SH 31. She was followed by John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, who was driving a 2013 Ford F-150, and Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche. At the same time, Dillon M. Dowdy, 30, of Tyler, and Billy Walker Jr., 48, of Tyler, who were driving a 2007 Dodge Ram and a 2017 Ford F-150 respectively were heading east on SH 31.

“For reasons unknown the driver of the Altima slowed, causing the vehicle behind (Ford F-150) to take evasive action,” the press release stated. “The Ford side-swiped the Altima as it passed on the right side.”

At that point, the Chevrolet Avalanche rear-ended the Altima, causing it to go into the westbound lane, where it was struck by the Dodge Ram, the press release stated. The Avalanche also went into the westbound lane, where it was struck by the 2017 Ford F-150.

Pct. 2 Justice of the peace Andy Dunklin pronounced Martinez and her 14-year-old passenger dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Dowdy and Garza were taken to UT-Health East Texas -Tyler for treatment of their injuries. Kincheloe and Walker were not injured in the crash, the press release stated.

