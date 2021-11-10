East Texas Now Business Break
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting

Demetric Marshall, 19
Demetric Marshall, 19
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have two suspects in custody following Monday’s Pinewood Park shooting.

Demetric Marshall, 19, and a juvenile were identified as shooters in the incident, according to Lufkin police.

Witnesses reported seeing them flee the scene in a blue Honda Accord after firing more than 20 rounds in the complex parking lot, according to police. The targeted person and their vehicle were not hit though two uninvolved, unoccupied vehicles suffered damage. No injuries were reported.

(City of Lufkin)

Police spotted Marshall driving with the juvenile suspect as the passenger around 4:45 p.m. Marshall pulled into a driveway where both suspects immediately fled on foot, a pursuit followed and they were taken into custody.

Police report Marshall and the juvenile were still in possession of guns used in the Pinewood Park shooting. The juvenile suspect threw a 9mm as he ran from officers, according to police. Officers found an AR-15 pistol in a backpack dropped during the foot pursuit.

Marshall was taken to the Angelina County Jail where he remains on a $110,000 bond charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful carry of a weapon. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Source: Lufkin Police Department

Monday evening, officers detained two other juveniles in connection to the incident. One was released after detectives found the juvenile had no direct involvement, while the other was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

