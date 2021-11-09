East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wrestling legend Jimmy Hart reflects on Wrestlemania history

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked Tuesday morning to WWE Legend Jimmy Hart about Wrestlemania returning to Texas April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hart has managed some of the biggest names in professional wrestling and was part of the very first Wrestlemania almost four decades ago.

Tickets will go on sale Friday morning but there will be a special Wednesday event to kick off ticket sales at AT&T Stadium Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive WrestleMania souvenir ticket. WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Doudrop, The Street Profits, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, and a special appearance by WWE Legend The Undertaker (Talent subject to change). For details and more information, please visit dallaswrestlemania.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
2 killed in Hopkins County crash

Latest News

WWE legend Jimmy "Mouth of the South” Hart spoke with KTRE's Caleb Beames.
Jimmy Hart interview 11.9
Red Zone Top 10
Carthage keeps top spot in Red Zone Top 10
Texas Tech insider says fans are hopeful for future with Joey McGuire.
Texas Tech insider: Fans curious, but hopeful for McGuire success
2021 SFA basketball practice (KTRE)
SFA basketball teams return to the hardwood Tuesday night