Wrestling legend Jimmy Hart reflects on Wrestlemania history

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked Tuesday morning to WWE Legend Jimmy Hart about Wrestlemania returning to Texas April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hart has managed some of the biggest names in professional wrestling and was part of the very first Wrestlemania almost four decades ago.

Tickets will go on sale Friday morning but there will be a special Wednesday event to kick off ticket sales at AT&T Stadium Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive WrestleMania souvenir ticket. WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Doudrop, The Street Profits, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, and a special appearance by WWE Legend The Undertaker (Talent subject to change). For details and more information, please visit dallaswrestlemania.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.