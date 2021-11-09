WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 14th Annual Power of the Purse Luncheon featured Mikaila Ulmer who started her empire before she turned 5.

The annual Power of the Purse luncheon provides an opportunity for the organization to celebrate women’s giving, talk about what has happened in the past year and tell people about the effects it is having on the community.

Mikaila’s company Me & the Bees Lemonade has grown from lemonade stand sales to today’s nationwide sales through major retailers including Whole Foods and Target.

KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Women’s Fund of Smith County President/CEO Zoe Lawhorn about the event.

