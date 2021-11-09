East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Skies should clear a bit tonight before mostly cloudy conditions return for tomorrow. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to start tomorrow, with highs in the mid 70s again. As we approach sunset tomorrow night, shower and storm chances will be increasing as a cold front moves through East Texas. There is a Marginal (1/5) Risk for severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the main threats being hail and damaging winds in any isolated severe storms that develop. This Marginal Risk only covers portions of northwestern East Texas as of 10 AM Tuesday.

By Thursday morning, skies should start to clear, and shower/storm activity will be ending. If you are participating in any outdoor Veteran’s Day events, you likely won’t need the umbrella, but may want boots as the ground could still be wet. Sunny skies and dry for Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

