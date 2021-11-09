TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing major backup on Hwy 31 E. at CR 211 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck on Hwy 31 East Tuesday afternoon.

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound 31 is shut down.

DPS Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed that troopers are at the scene of the crash. Dark asked that drivers avoid the area while officials work at the scene.

Also responding are Chapel Hill Fire Department and EMS.

