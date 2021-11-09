East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing major backup on Hwy 31 E. at CR 211 in Smith County

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound 31 is shut down.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck on Hwy 31 East Tuesday afternoon.

Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound 31 is shut down.

DPS Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed that troopers are at the scene of the crash. Dark asked that drivers avoid the area while officials work at the scene.

Also responding are Chapel Hill Fire Department and EMS.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
Longview Square Apartments
Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex
2 killed in Hopkins County crash

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
2 killed in Hopkins County crash
Deer near body of water
TxDOT spokesperson gives tips to avoid deer-related wrecks
Overturned tanker truck in Longview
Overturned tanker blocks off Estes Parkway at I-20 access road in Longview