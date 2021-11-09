Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum joined Tuesday’s Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders meeting, where the labor market in Nacogdoches and surrounding areas was discussed.

Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions for Deep East Texas, is aware employers are having difficulty with hiring. Durand provided some tips and resources employers can follow to increase their chances of finding the right person for the job.

Job seekers also have ways of finding the right job. There are six workforce centers in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.