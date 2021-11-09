East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls

Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Texas’ top ten most wanted is off the streets after he was arrested in Wichita Falls.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Billy Ray Dake of Harleton was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.

DPS said Dake was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List that day.

He had been wanted since May of this year over a parole violation.

Another warrant was issued in August for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to DPS, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a five-year-old in 1992.

Dake was later convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2011 and again in 2018.

He was released on parole in November 2019.

According to DPS, he was arrested by DPS special agents alongside Wichita Falls police and Holliday police on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
Our reporter at the scene says eastbound traffic on 31E is being diverted to CR 211. Westbound...
At least 1 person killed in wreck on Hwy 31 E. on Tuesday afternoon
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Defense attorney for former Tyler nurse who killed 4 patients arrested week of trial
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Wreck at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler cleared, traffic flow restored
LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and...
Two Smith County constable deputies arrested on various charges

Latest News

Past commanders of VFW Post 1799 are honored with ceiling tiles
VFW Post 1799 encourages us to honor veterans by looking up
LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and...
Two Smith County constable deputies arrested on various charges
Rusk County OEM is asking that the public please be very cautious of emergency vehicles in the...
Crews on scene of structure fire in Rusk County
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today
Source: City of Marshall Facebook page.
City of Marshall tests warning sirens following recent malfunction