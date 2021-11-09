East Texas Now Business Break
Telehealth program allows virtual doctor’s visits for Overton ISD students, employees

Overton ISD nurse's office
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A unique partnership has been created between Overton ISD and Goodside Health.

Goodside Health partners with local school districts to bring virtual doctors’ care to students and employees of the districts. Parents can sign their children up for the program and when their child needs a doctor’s attention at school, the nurse calls the parent and gets consent to see the child virtually. District employees can also use the service while at work.

The doctors can test for strep throat, COVID-19, the flu and more and, once consent is given, can treat the student.

“If someone came in and I suspected pink eye or, you know, just something like that, if the child was registered I could call and get parental consent and I could do the video visit and they could look and if they confirmed it, they could treat the child. They would call in a prescription and treat them. The parent could actually join in on the visit from work or from home or from wherever they are at. They wouldn’t have to leave to be a part of the doctor’s visit,” said Overton ISD nurse Misty Rhoades.

Overton ISD will be working with 10-12 doctors who will be available for the program.

