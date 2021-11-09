East Texas Now Business Break
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office child porn investigation leads to arrest

Austin Yandle, 26, of Henderson
Austin Yandle, 26, of Henderson(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports arresting a Henderson man for distribution of child pornography.

Austin Yandle, 26, of Henderson, was found to be in possession of suspected child pornography and in possession of suspected psilocybin, (psychedelic mushrooms) according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman at the residence was arrested for possession of marijuana.

On Nov. 2, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Yandle’s residence located at 3957 Highway 79 East, in Henderson. Yandle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and promotion of child pornography, both second-degree felony charges.

Yandle’s bond was set at $55,000. He was released on bond Nov. 4.

