East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex

Longview Square Apartments
Longview Square Apartments((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex.

According to Longview police, at around 9:30 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls regarding shots being fired at the Longview Square Apartments in the 1800 block of Pine Tree Rd. Units responded and began looking for a suspect.

Police were seen looking at evidence and did find shell casings in the area. They were also seen questioning residents.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
2 killed in Hopkins County crash
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Ryan Nichols
Longview man charged in U.S. Capitol riot denies guilt, requests pretrial release
Kilgore fire
Fire at former Kilgore Recycling likely caused by electrical line, official says
Women’s Fund of Smith County Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage
Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder