Police respond to report of shots fired at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex.

According to Longview police, at around 9:30 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls regarding shots being fired at the Longview Square Apartments in the 1800 block of Pine Tree Rd. Units responded and began looking for a suspect.

Police were seen looking at evidence and did find shell casings in the area. They were also seen questioning residents.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

