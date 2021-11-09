East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some high/thin clouds through this evening, then a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected overnight tonight. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through at least the first half of the day on Tuesday, then partly cloudy skies expected. Partly Cloudy early on Wednesday before we see an increase in clouds late in the day with scattered showers developing late in the evening. Showers and isolated thundershowers are likely early on Veterans day (Thursday) before ending by early afternoon area wide. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through Thursday, then cool down on Friday and Saturday. A warming trend is expected Sunday and Monday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Thursday morning...but some lightning and thunder is certainly possible. Rainfall totals of .25″-.75″ are possible with some higher amounts over the SW sections of ETX and even a bit less over the North easternmost sections. Most of us should see some rain on Thursday morning before ending. Have a great Monday!!!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Source: Gray News Media
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Wood County law enforcement, citizens trying to stop animal dumping

Latest News

More clouds on Tue/Wed. rain late Wed/Tu AM, then clearing.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Most of the rain Wed/Thu should be while we are sleping.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Most of the rain Wed/Thu should be while we are sleping.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-8-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips