Mineola man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault at Sky Ranch

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2015 sexual assault at Sky Ranch.

Caylon Whittington pleaded guilty in Judge Skeen’s court on Monday accepting a 15-year prison sentence.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported March 8, 2015 deputies responded to a sexual assault at Sky Ranch Camp near Van. At that time a man was seen by a female chaperone before he fled the scene on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Previous: DNA results link Mineola man to attempted 2015 sexual assault at Sky Ranch

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.