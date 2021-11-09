East Texas Now Business Break
Mineola man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault at Sky Ranch

Caylon James Whittington, 29
Caylon James Whittington, 29(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2015 sexual assault at Sky Ranch.

Caylon Whittington pleaded guilty in Judge Skeen’s court on Monday accepting a 15-year prison sentence.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported March 8, 2015 deputies responded to a sexual assault at Sky Ranch Camp near Van. At that time a man was seen by a female chaperone before he fled the scene on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Previous: DNA results link Mineola man to attempted 2015 sexual assault at Sky Ranch

