Longview man charged in U.S. Capitol riot denies guilt, requests pretrial release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man facing federal criminal charges for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the United States capitol is petitioning for a pretrial release from detention.

Ryan Nichols, 30, is charged with conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; civil disorder, assault on a federal officer, using a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting. However, in a motion filed on Nov. 1, Nichols’ attorney Joseph D. McBride categorically denied the validity of all charges and requested Nichols be released on his own recognizance to be placed under the supervision of his wife and be tracked via GPS monitor.

“The allegations are serious, controversy never-ending, and the smear tactics deployed against every January Sixth protestor seem to know no bounds,” McBride said in the filing. “Ryan Nichols is thankful he is not being tried in the court of public opinion and that the presumption of innocence as well as the presumption in favor of release support this application, which he now respectfully brings before this Court.”

Nichols was joined in Washington, D.C. by a friend and Carthage resident, Alex Harkrider. Evidence brought against the two men, both former members of the U.S. Marine Corps, included video footage of their participation in the riot while breaching a Capitol Building window, and text messages that included wording such as “I’ll bring every freedom blaster I own” from Harkrider. There were also multiple photos of the two men dressed in body armor in and around the Capitol grounds. Previous court filings show Nichols was noted as having brandished a crowbar during the riot, while Harkrider brought a tomahawk-style hatchet.

The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right) showing him and Alex Harkrider in front a large crowd at the U.S. Capitol Building. (Source: Department of Justice) (Department of Justice)

However, McBride’s filing disputes the allegations that Nichols and Harkrider worked together, or indeed that Nichols committed any of the crimes for which he is charged.

“Mr. Nichols denies aiding and abetting his co-defendant, Alex Harkrider, in any crimes. Mr. Nichols denies having formed or executed any plan to attack law enforcement. Mr. Nichols denies having ever formed or executed any plan to breach the Capitol. Mr. Nichols denies possessing a deadly or dangerous weapon,” McBride said. “Mr. Nichols denies witness tampering, parading, disorderly conduct and every element of each crime to which he has been charged.”

The filing also states that Nichols’ motivation for adorning body armor was due to fear of a possible attack by “members of the violent extremist groups known as Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

Regarding his eligibility for pretrial release, McBride describes Nichols as “an excellent candidate” due to his “personal history, lack of criminal history and non-violent background,” citing Nichols’ gainful employment, military service, nonprofit work and fatherhood.

McBride also attempted to make the argument that Nichols traveled to Washington, D.C. not to engage in violence but to in fact “Save America from having its democracy stolen.” McBride gives an account of the riot’s unfolding from his client’s perspective, in which Nichols makes claims that he was not participating in any of the violent acts and instead attempted to help people in distress, even making the claim that he helped save the life of Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone.

Additional court documents state that Nichols can be identified in the crowd via video footage and is seen and heard yelling into a bullhorn in the direction of the large crowd, “If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” As shown in another video, Nichols can be seen and heard yelling, “This is the second revolution right here folks! […] This is not a peaceful protest.” However, McBride claims that these statements are not indicative of a call to enact violence but instead a warning and a call to self-defense.

In this photo that was included with the affidavit, Ryan Nichols can be seen holding a bullhorn, and Harkirider is standing to his right. (Source: Department of Justice) (Department of Justice)

And while McBride acknowledges that Nichols sprayed police officers with the contents of a canister, he claims this act was done in retaliation, had no effect on the officers and that Nichols was not knowledgeable as to the precise contents of the canister or who handed it to him.

Judge Thomas Hogan has set Nichols’ next court date for December 20.

