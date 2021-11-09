East Texas Now Business Break
Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Carmella’s Magical Santa Land is already lit up and KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum reports owner Carmella Davis is back greeting visitors despite some unexpected setbacks.

Davis has returned to greet visitors after breaking several bones following a mishap with a food truck last year, damage from a windstorm and breaking her arm in hanging lights this season.

Davis said the park has over four million lights, light tunnels, a Frozen display and a Whoville display.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is free but they accept donations. You can visit at 6085 Hwy 259 N, Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit
