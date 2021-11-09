Gipson’s 3 TD day hauls in another WAC Player of the week honor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Tarleton’s Devin Sterling and Sam Houston’s Jaylen Thomas have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 1 through November 7.

Gipson, a junior wide receiver from Dallas, turned in three touchdowns on just four catches in Saturday’s 31-17 win over nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky. Those four catches totaled 138 yards as he is second in the FCS in receiving yards per game and third in total reception yards. He also leads the WAC in six offensive categories, including receiving touchdowns.

Sterling, a freshman linebacker from Sunnyvale, Texas, had a breakout game for the Texans, finishing with a career-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss, in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Lamar. Previous to Saturday’s game, he had just one total tackle in 11 games played.

Thomas, a senior defensive back from Houston, provided one of the biggest plays of the day in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 59-10 win over Dixie State when he gathered up a blocked field goal and raced it 64-yards to the house to give Sam Houston the early 21-0 lead. It was his second touchdown of the year as he returned an interception for a score in a week two win over Southeast Missouri.

