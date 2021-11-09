Five puppies found abandoned in trash can in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Someone on Monday morning made a disturbing discovery in a Bryan neighborhood.

HORRIBLE: Someone found five puppies inside a trash can this morning in a Bryan neighborhood and sent me these photos.



Here's an update on how they're doing: https://t.co/Rp1Ra5NDxq pic.twitter.com/SBDcWH3V1K — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 9, 2021

Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.

It’s unclear how long the puppies were there but the trash can was found tipped over with trash on the ground and the dogs were inside.

A spokeswoman from the City of Bryan tells Rusty Surette that the dogs are approximately 8 weeks old and were taken by an animal control officer to the Bryan Animal Center. They appear to be healthy and are currently resting.

If they continue to do well, they’ll be up for adoption in about three days once the mandatory stray hold time is up.

