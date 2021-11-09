Fire at former Kilgore Recycling likely caused by electrical line, official says

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A large fire that scorched an old recycling facility in October likely started due to an electrical line, according to the Kilgore Fire Department.

Fire officials received a call on Oct. 28 of smoke coming from the former Kilgore Recycling facility on Highway 42 near Industrial Boulevard. The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters contained the flames the following morning and allowed the fire to burn itself out over the next several days.

Kilgore Fire Captain Jason Chamblee said he was “99.9 percent certain” the fire was caused by an electrical line. High winds that day caused issues around East Texas, including downed trees and power lines. Chamblee added that the wind likely played a role in the fire, but certainly added to the fire’s intense spread.

The fire burned scrap metal, tires, and old equipment left at the facility, but no structures were lost, Chamblee added.

