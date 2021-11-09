East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fire at former Kilgore Recycling likely caused by electrical line, official says

Kilgore fire
Kilgore fire(KLTV)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A large fire that scorched an old recycling facility in October likely started due to an electrical line, according to the Kilgore Fire Department.

Fire officials received a call on Oct. 28 of smoke coming from the former Kilgore Recycling facility on Highway 42 near Industrial Boulevard. The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters contained the flames the following morning and allowed the fire to burn itself out over the next several days.

Kilgore Fire Captain Jason Chamblee said he was “99.9 percent certain” the fire was caused by an electrical line. High winds that day caused issues around East Texas, including downed trees and power lines. Chamblee added that the wind likely played a role in the fire, but certainly added to the fire’s intense spread.

The fire burned scrap metal, tires, and old equipment left at the facility, but no structures were lost, Chamblee added.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Kilgore police say large fire contained, barricades being removed from Industrial Boulevard

+ Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Hughes
Suspect in fatal Palestine stabbing identified
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26 of Lindale
Grand jury indicts former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate
2 killed in Hopkins County crash
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Ryan Nichols
Longview man charged in U.S. Capitol riot denies guilt, requests pretrial release
Women’s Fund of Smith County Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage
Power of the Purse
WEBXTRA: 16-year-old Texas entrepreneur takes center stage
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder