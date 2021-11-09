East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas junior high school recognized as one of best in the state

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROWNBORO, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. News & World Report names Brownsboro Junior High School as one of the top 30% in Texas.

Schools are ranked on state required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school.

Principal Jake Roach said they are honored but not surprised given the student and staff at the school.

“This campus has got the best staff and teachers and we’re not in it for the money, we’re in it because we just have a passion for kids, and it shows” Roach said.

